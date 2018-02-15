2 probed for Rome sinkhole (3)

Rome

Swallowed up parked cars, no one hurt

Rome, February 15 - Two people were placed under investigation Thursday for a sinkhole that swallowed parked cars in Rome's Balduina district on Wednesday. The pair are the legal representative of the owners of the land, and the legal representative of the company responsible for the construction site in which the sinkhole opened up. Possible charges against the two are "culpable disaster", legal sources said. No one was hurt in the incident. Prosecutor Nunzia D'Elia and assistant prosecutor Mario Dovinola are set to task two engineers and a geologist to establish the causes of the incident.

