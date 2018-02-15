People don't need promises - Bassetti (2)

Arezzo

People don't need promises - Bassetti

Arezzo, February 15 - Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) chief Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti said Thursday that Italians did not need electoral promises that parties will be unable to keep. Speaking in Arezzo in view of the March 4 general election, Bassetti said "poor people need to be listened to, there is a need for dialogue, there is a need to solve people's promises and not make promises we know well, when they are pronounced. will not be able to be kept because everyone can add up, the national situation is like that of families".

