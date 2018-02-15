Late Camorra-linked businessman's assets seized

Caserta, February 15 - Italian police on Thursday seized some 25 million euros in assets from the heirs of a late businessman linked to the Casalesi clan of the Naples Camorra mafia. Stefano Di Rauso, 77, who died in July, left his wife and children "a vast fortune" built on the core business of the Casalesi, construction, police said. The seize assets included two quarries, three garages, 37 motor vehicles, four life assurance policies and a bar. The Casalesi clan forced writer Roberto Saviano into police protection with their death threats for his anti-mafia writing.