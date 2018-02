Man, 18, saves toddler on Milan metro tracks

Milan, February 15 - An 18-year-old Milan student saved a two-and-a-half-year-old boy who fell onto the underground tracks in the northern Italian city. "It seemed like the right thing to do," Lorenzo Pienezza told Corriere della Sera newspaper. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala and Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni phoned Pianezza to congratulate him on his "heroism". "Today's young people are like that," said Maroni.