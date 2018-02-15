Vatican City

Bishops must retire at 75 - pope (3)

But not cardinals

Bishops must retire at 75 - pope (3)

Vatican City, February 15 - Pope Francis issued a formal 'motu proprio' ruling Thursday saying that most bishops must retire at 75. The ruling, entitled Learning to Takes One's Leave, establishes that diocesan bishops, dicastery heads who are not cardinals, and nuncios, "must present their resignation to the pontiff", but will remain in their jobs until it is accepted or an extension is granted. The extension must not be considered "a privilege, or a personal triumph, or a favour due to presumed obligations deriving from friendship or closeness, nor as gratitude for the efficacy of services rendered". Rather, an extension should be seen as a decision taken "for the common good of the Church".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

I figli uccisi con un colpo di grazia alla nuca

I figli uccisi con un colpo di grazia alla nuca

Acqua razionata per una grossa perdita

Acqua razionata per una grossa perdita

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

di Giuseppe Romeo

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33