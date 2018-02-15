Bishops must retire at 75 - pope (3)

Vatican City, February 15 - Pope Francis issued a formal 'motu proprio' ruling Thursday saying that most bishops must retire at 75. The ruling, entitled Learning to Takes One's Leave, establishes that diocesan bishops, dicastery heads who are not cardinals, and nuncios, "must present their resignation to the pontiff", but will remain in their jobs until it is accepted or an extension is granted. The extension must not be considered "a privilege, or a personal triumph, or a favour due to presumed obligations deriving from friendship or closeness, nor as gratitude for the efficacy of services rendered". Rather, an extension should be seen as a decision taken "for the common good of the Church".