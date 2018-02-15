No ethical excuse for killing sick wife - top court (3)

Rome
15/02/2018
Rome, February 15 - The supreme Court of Cassation said Thursday there could be no ethical attenuating circumstances for a man who killed his wife because she was suffering from advanced Alzheimer's. The top court upheld a conviction of seven years and eight months for a pensioner who killed his 88-year-old wife in Florence in 2014. For the supreme justices, there is still not "a general positive appreciation" for euthanasia in Italian society. They said that, on the contrary, there are "wide schools of thought that contrast it", and these were sufficient reasons for not granting the attenuating circumstances.
