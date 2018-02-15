Non anti-Fascists unworthy of Italian community -Renzi (3)

Sant'Anna di Stazzema, February 15 - Those who are not anti-Fascists are not worthy of the Italian community, ex-premier and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said while marking the anniversary of Italy's worst Nazi atrocity in northern Tuscany on Thursday. "Those who are not anti-Fascists are not worth of being part of the Italian democratic community," Renzi said at the village of Sant'Anna di Stazzema near Lucca, where Nazi soldiers killed 560 villages and refugees in 1944. Renzi was speaking after signing the anti-Fascist citizens' list at the shrine to the WWII massacre. He went on to say that Italy "should not give an inch" in educating young people about the evils of Fascism. "Precisely because we believe in the State and in democracy, we vow not to give an inch on educational values," he said. "When a young man reads Mein Kampf, he can't think of reading any old book, he is reading a book on absolute evil".