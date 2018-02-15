Alitalia world's most punctual airline in January (3)

Rome
15/02/2018
Rome, February 15 - Alitalia was the world's most punctual airline in January with 91.89% of flights arriving on time, independent US firm FlightStats said Thursday. The January data follow those for 2017 which confirm "the excellent operational trend of the airline," FlightStats said, "with 82.78% of flights arriving on time, placing it third among main European airlines and sixth among international ones." With its 2017 result, Alitalia "is proceeding on a trend of major improvement in its operational performances with respect to the two previous years" when Alitalia's arrival punctuality was 78.9% in 206 and 75.3% in 2015, FlightStats said. Returning to January, Alitalia led Qatar Airways (87.88% of flights on time) and South African Airways (87.47%). Iberia came fourth, KLM sixth, Lufthansa 11th, and Air France 18th.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole
di Giuseppe Romeo
Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online