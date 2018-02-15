Rome

Alitalia world's most punctual airline in January (3)

3rd in Europe last year, 6th in world

Alitalia world's most punctual airline in January (3)

Rome, February 15 - Alitalia was the world's most punctual airline in January with 91.89% of flights arriving on time, independent US firm FlightStats said Thursday. The January data follow those for 2017 which confirm "the excellent operational trend of the airline," FlightStats said, "with 82.78% of flights arriving on time, placing it third among main European airlines and sixth among international ones." With its 2017 result, Alitalia "is proceeding on a trend of major improvement in its operational performances with respect to the two previous years" when Alitalia's arrival punctuality was 78.9% in 206 and 75.3% in 2015, FlightStats said. Returning to January, Alitalia led Qatar Airways (87.88% of flights on time) and South African Airways (87.47%). Iberia came fourth, KLM sixth, Lufthansa 11th, and Air France 18th.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

I figli uccisi con un colpo di grazia alla nuca

I figli uccisi con un colpo di grazia alla nuca

Acqua razionata per una grossa perdita

Acqua razionata per una grossa perdita

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

di Giuseppe Romeo

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33