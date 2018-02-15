First Italy kidney transplant in incompatible couples (3)

Rome, February 15 - Doctors at Rome's San Camillo and Gemelli hospitals have carried out the first kidney transplant in Italy between incompatible couples, sources said Thursday. The operations were performed thanks to a new technique that "cleans" the blood of the recipient and avoids the rejection of the organ, sources said. The technique, which envisages in the 'cruciate' transplant the desensitisation of a kidney donor with incompatible ABO blood, was implemented also thanks to coordination with the regional transplant centre of the Lazio region and the ARES 118 emergency transplant service.