First Italy kidney transplant in incompatible couples (3)

Rome
15/02/2018
Rome, February 15 - Doctors at Rome's San Camillo and Gemelli hospitals have carried out the first kidney transplant in Italy between incompatible couples, sources said Thursday. The operations were performed thanks to a new technique that "cleans" the blood of the recipient and avoids the rejection of the organ, sources said. The technique, which envisages in the 'cruciate' transplant the desensitisation of a kidney donor with incompatible ABO blood, was implemented also thanks to coordination with the regional transplant centre of the Lazio region and the ARES 118 emergency transplant service.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole
di Giuseppe Romeo
Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online