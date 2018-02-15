Olympics: Tumolero gets bronze in speed skating (3)

PyeongChang, February 15 - Italy's Nicola Tumolero won the bronze medal in the men's 10,000m speed skating in South Korea Thursday. The Azzurro crossed the line in 12'54"32 after a thrilling battle with winner Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada who set an Olympic record of 12'39"77, and Dutch Jorrit Bergsma in second. It was Italy's fifth medal of the Games. Earlier in the day Federica Brignone won bronze in the women's giant slalom. Italy now has one gold, one silver and three bronzes in PyeongChang.