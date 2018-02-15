Rome

AF-EasyJet-Delta-Cerberus consortium for Alitalia (2)

Meeting with commissioners requested - sources

AF-EasyJet-Delta-Cerberus consortium for Alitalia (2)

Rome, February 15 - Efforts are being made for a four-way consortium, made up of Air France, easyJet, Delta and Cerberus, to buy Alitalia, sources said on Thursday. This is one of the hypotheses being explored before exclusive negotiations are opened with a potential buyer for the troubled former flag-carrier, which was put into extraordinary administration last year after staff rejected a restructuring plan. The consortium has requested a meeting next week with Alitalia's extraordinary commissioners and this is likely to take place on February 22, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

I figli uccisi con un colpo di grazia alla nuca

I figli uccisi con un colpo di grazia alla nuca

Acqua razionata per una grossa perdita

Acqua razionata per una grossa perdita

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

di Giuseppe Romeo

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33