AF-EasyJet-Delta-Cerberus consortium for Alitalia (2)

Rome, February 15 - Efforts are being made for a four-way consortium, made up of Air France, easyJet, Delta and Cerberus, to buy Alitalia, sources said on Thursday. This is one of the hypotheses being explored before exclusive negotiations are opened with a potential buyer for the troubled former flag-carrier, which was put into extraordinary administration last year after staff rejected a restructuring plan. The consortium has requested a meeting next week with Alitalia's extraordinary commissioners and this is likely to take place on February 22, the sources said.