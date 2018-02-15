Antitrust inspections on telecom companies (2)

Rome
15/02/2018
Rome, February 15 - Finance police on Thursday conducted inspections on behalf of Italy's antitrust authority at the offices of the country's main fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators, sources said. The inspections are related to suspicions of competition-limiting agreements among the operations and the issue of invoicing customers on a 28-day basis or on a monthly one, the sources said.
