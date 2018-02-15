Teen cited for bullying schoolmates (3)

Brescia, February 15 - A 17-year-old boy was cited Wednesday for allegedly bullying seven minors including a disabled boy at his school in northern Italy. Carabinieri cited the alleged bully who carried out the alleged acts of bullying in a high school in the Bassa Valle Camonica near Brescia. The alleged victims were refusing to go to school for fear of suffering more acts of bullying, police said. The bullying allegedly took place between September and December 2017. The school reported the case to the police who, after quizzing the alleged victims, cited the 17-year-old to juvenile prosecutors.