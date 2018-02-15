LeU's Grasso not ruling out govt with M5S (2)

Rome, February 15 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso said Thursday that it was possible that his leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party could join the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) in government after the March 4 general election. "We are a progressive left party of government that is willing (to be part) of a government that advances our principles, values, ideas on jobs, schools and the economy," Grasso told Repubblica TV when asked about a possible alliance with the M5S. "If the conditions were there for proposals that match our values and principles, then why not?". Grasso said his party only had prejudices "with the right".