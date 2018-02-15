Antinori gets 7 years, 2 months in 'stolen eggs' case (2)

Milan, February 15 - A Milan court on Thursday sentenced controversial world famous Italian gynecologist Severino Antinori to seven years, two months in jail for taking eight eggs from a Spanish nurse without her permission in April 2016. The court also suspended him from his profession for five years, six months, and convicted four other people in relation to the case, with sentences of up to five years, two months. It ruled that the Matris clinic where the eggs were taken must remain confiscated until the definitive sentence on the case is handed down. The young nurse, who was being treated at the Milan clinic for an ovarian cyst, told police she was bound, sedated, forced to undergo removal of her eggs and deprived of her cell phone throughout the procedure.