Rome

No evidence of GMO maize health risks - Italian study (2)

Analysis of data on 21 years of crops

Rome, February 15 - There is no evidence that GMO maize represents a risk to the environment or to human and animal health, according to a study by experts from Pisa University and the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna and published by Scientific Reports on Thursday. The study is a meta-analysis of data from peer-reviewed literature on the crops in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia from 1996 to 2016.

