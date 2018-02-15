No evidence of GMO maize health risks - Italian study (2)

Rome
15/02/2018
Rome, February 15 - There is no evidence that GMO maize represents a risk to the environment or to human and animal health, according to a study by experts from Pisa University and the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna and published by Scientific Reports on Thursday. The study is a meta-analysis of data from peer-reviewed literature on the crops in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia from 1996 to 2016.
