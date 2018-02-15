Perpetrator of racist shooting faces immediate trial

Macerata, February 15 - Prosecutors in the central city of Macerata are set to request an immediate trial, without preliminary hearings, for Luca Traini, a far-right extremist accused of shooting and wounding six African migrants in a racist attack early this month, sources have said. Traini reportedly said he shot the six to avenge the murder and dismemberment of an 18-year-old woman, whose hacked-up body was found in two suitcases near Macerata. Three Nigerians have been detained in relation to that case.