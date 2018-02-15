Pope often meets sex-abuse victims - Burke (2)

Vatican City, February 15 - Vatican Spokesman Greg Burke has said that Pope Francis frequently meets the victims of child sex abuse by members of the clergy. "I can confirm that the Holy Father meets the victims of sexual abuse, both individually, and in groups, several times a month," Burke was quoted as saying by Civiltà Cattolica. "Pope Francis listens to the victims and tries to help them heal the serious injuries caused by the abuse they suffered. "The encounters take place in the utmost privacy, in respect of the victims and their suffering".