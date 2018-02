Italian exports up 7.4% in 2017 - ISTAT (2)

Rome, February 15 - Italian exports increased by 7.4% in value terms and 3.1% in volume terms in 2017 with respect to the previous year, ISTAT said on Thursday. It said exports to other EU countries were up 6.7%, while those to non-EU countries rose 8.2%. The national statistics agency said imports were up too last year - 9% in value terms and 2.6% in volume. It said Italy's trade surplus was 47.5 billion euros - 81 billion net of energy trade.