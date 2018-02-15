Olympics: Brignone wins giant slalom bronze (2)

PyeongChang, February 15 - Skier Federica Brignone notched Italy's fourth medal of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on Thursday when she won the bronze medal in the women's giant slalom. The race was won by American Mikaela Shiffrin, with Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel coming second. Italian Manuela Moelgg slipped down to eighth place after being in the lead at the end of the first run. Another Italian, Marta Bassino, came fifth while the in-form Sofia Goggia was only 11th. There was disappointment for Italy in the men's downhill, with Dominik Paris just missing out on a podium place in fourth and Peter Fill coming sixth.