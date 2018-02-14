Hong Kong bikesharing firm quits Italy, Europe (2)

Florence
14/02/2018
Florence, February 14 - Hong Kong-based bikesharing Gobee bike has decided to quit Italy after suffering too many cases of vandalism, the company said Wednesday. "Some 60% of our bike fleet has been vandalised in two months," it said. The company has been operating for a few months in Rome, Florence and Turin. It also said it was quitting the rest of Europe, for the same reason.
