Berlusconi says will say premier candidate before vote

Rome, February 14 - Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday he would give the name of the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) premier candidate before the March 4 general election. "I wanted to wait until the premier candidate himself gave me the go ahead to give his name. I think I will be authorised to do so before the vote," said the 81-year-old three-time ex-premier and media magnate on RAI TV talk show Porta a Porta.