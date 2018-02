Man gets 30 yrs for killing psychologist

Chieti, February 14 - A 49-year-old Italian man got 30 years in jail Wednesday for murdering a 45-year-old woman psychologist at Francavilla al Mare in Abruzzo in January 2017. Giovanni Iacone was found guilty of killing Monia Di Domenico with 16 blows with a rock and large piece of glass, after a row over a rent backpayment.