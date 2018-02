Snow decks Vesuvius

Rome, February 14 - Snow decked Vesuvius in Naples as a cold front spread to southern Italy on Wednesday. There was also some snowfall on the islands of Ischia in the Bay of Naples and Elba off Tuscany. A few flakes fell in Rome but quickly disappeared. Volunteers were out shovelling snow on high ground in the Castelli Romani and near Latina and Frosinone, all south of the Italian capital.