Caserta

Voodoo used on Nigerian girl to make her prostitute (3)

In Castel Volturno near Naples

Voodoo used on Nigerian girl to make her prostitute (3)

Caserta, February 14 - Voodoo rites were used on a Nigerian minor to make her prostitute herself, as well as beatings and threats against her family in Nigeria, police in Caserta northwest of Naples said Wednesday. Police arrested three people from Ghana and Nigeria: two women, Joy Kingsley, 48, and 38-year-old Edith Osazuwa; and a man, 32-year-old Seare Seth Asare. The girl suffered the mistreatment and rites at castel Volturno near Caserta, where there is a large African community, police said. The town, dubbed a 'banlieue' by the media, hosts some 20,000 foreigners, almost three quarters of them irregular immigrants.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

I figli uccisi con un colpo di grazia alla nuca

I figli uccisi con un colpo di grazia alla nuca

Acqua razionata per una grossa perdita

Acqua razionata per una grossa perdita

Morta dopo endoscopia, la Procura apre un'inchiesta

Morta dopo endoscopia, la Procura apre un'inchiesta

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33