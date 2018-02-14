More democratic base for EU institutions - Mattarella (3)

Dublin

More democratic base for EU institutions - Mattarella

Dublin, February 14 - European Union institutions should have a more democratic base, President Sergio Mattarella said on a visit to Dublin Wednesday. He also said that Italians' trust in the EU must be restored. "The consensus of the Italians towards Europe has diminished in these years and it must be restored," Mattarella said after talks with Irish counterpart Michael Higgins. "We must seize the opportunity to do so in this window that is opening from now until the European elections of 2019". He stressed that "EU institutions must have a more democratic base and must guarantee work and future for young people who must be put at the centre of European policies".

