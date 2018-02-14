Migrant repatriation problem for whole EU - Mattarella (3)

Dublin

Dublin, February 14 - The problem of migrant repatriation is one shared "by the whole European Union", Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on a visit to Dublin Wednesday. "Those who think the problem of immigration only concerns Mediterranean countries are wrong," he said. "It will soon concern all of Europe". Mattarella recalled that Africa will soon have three times the population of Europe and so "legal channels are needed for entry". These are all things, he said, that no single country can manage on its own. "Repatriation, too, must become a European problems," said the Italian head of State.

