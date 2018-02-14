Racism cd take root says Berlusconi (2)

Rome, February 14 - Racism could take root in Italy and must be combated, former premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday. "The scourge of racism which in Italy fortunately does not exist, may still pout down dangerous roots, so we have to act to send home with humanity illegal migrants and give Italians more security with cops on the beat and boost the Safe Streets operation with soldiers in all cities," he said. Berlusconi added that "thinking of (anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Luigi) Di Maio as possible premier after the March 4 general election was "a joke". "To think that a 31-year-old boy who has never worked could take on the government of the country is a joke, and that is why I have taken the field," said the 81-year-old three-time former premier and media magnate.