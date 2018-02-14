Dj Fabo case sent to Constitutional Court (3)

Milan
14/02/2018
Milan, February 14 - The case of assisting the suicide in Switzerland last year of 40-year-old blind and tetraplegic Italian former DJ Fabiano Antoniani aka Dj Fabo has been sent to the Constitutional Court, judicial sources said Wednesday. A Milan court trying Radical Party member and Luca Coscioni Association treasurer Marco Cappato decided to send the trial's documents to the top court to rule if the case complies with or breaches the Italian Constitution. Prosecutors in the case had asked for Cappato's acquittal, of ir that were not upheld, to send the case files to the top court. The case has garnered headlines in Italy and abroad. photo: Cappato
