Milan

Dj Fabo case sent to Constitutional Court (3)

Cappato's help for assisted suicide to be weighed by top court

Dj Fabo case sent to Constitutional Court (3)

Milan, February 14 - The case of assisting the suicide in Switzerland last year of 40-year-old blind and tetraplegic Italian former DJ Fabiano Antoniani aka Dj Fabo has been sent to the Constitutional Court, judicial sources said Wednesday. A Milan court trying Radical Party member and Luca Coscioni Association treasurer Marco Cappato decided to send the trial's documents to the top court to rule if the case complies with or breaches the Italian Constitution. Prosecutors in the case had asked for Cappato's acquittal, of ir that were not upheld, to send the case files to the top court. The case has garnered headlines in Italy and abroad. photo: Cappato

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Morta dopo endoscopia, la Procura apre un'inchiesta

Morta dopo endoscopia, la Procura apre un'inchiesta

di Rosario Pasciuto

Meteo, le previsioni per mercoledì

Meteo, le previsioni per mercoledì

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

di Giuseppe Romeo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33