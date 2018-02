Boy 'fighting for life' after Milan apartment block fire

Milan, February 14 - A Moroccan-Italian boy aged 13 was critically hurt by severe smoke inhalation in a fire in a 13-storey apartment block on Wednesday, local sources said. The boy was found unconscious and having suffered cardiac arrest. He is now fighting for his life at Sacco Hospital. Another seven people were slightly hurt and suffering from smoke inhalation, medical sources said. The fire is now under control, fire services said.