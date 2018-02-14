Top court OKs adoption of child of elderly couple (2)

Rome, February 14 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Wednesday upheld a decision to have the daughter of an elderly couple put out to adoption. The child was taken away from the so-called 'grandparent-parents' from the northern town of Casale Monferrato when she was a few months old after she was briefly left alone in a car. The father is in his 70s and the mother in her 60s. The Cassation said that "technical evaluations" had shown that the couple were unfit to be parents. It said this decision was not based solely on their age or on the incident when the child was left in a car. The court said the couple were unable to "understand the emotional and practical needs" of the girl as the father is "totally dependant" on his wife who is "closed in a narcissistic process".