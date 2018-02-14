Arrest confirmed for 2 Pamela murder suspects (2)

Macerata, February 14 - A preliminary investigations judge on Wednesday upheld the arrest of two of three Nigerians detained in relation to the death of Pamela Mastropietro, an 18-year-old whose dismembered body was found in two suitcases near Macerata last month. The pair were held after the first suspect, 29-year-old Innocent Oseghale. Lucky Awelima, 27, exercised his right to remain silent while Desmond Lucky responded to questioning, saying he had nothing to do with the case. A fourth person who is under investigation over a case that shocked Italy, but is not being held in custody, is said to be cooperating with investigators.