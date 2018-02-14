Arrest confirmed for 2 Pamela murder suspects (2)

Macerata
14/02/2018
Macerata, February 14 - A preliminary investigations judge on Wednesday upheld the arrest of two of three Nigerians detained in relation to the death of Pamela Mastropietro, an 18-year-old whose dismembered body was found in two suitcases near Macerata last month. The pair were held after the first suspect, 29-year-old Innocent Oseghale. Lucky Awelima, 27, exercised his right to remain silent while Desmond Lucky responded to questioning, saying he had nothing to do with the case. A fourth person who is under investigation over a case that shocked Italy, but is not being held in custody, is said to be cooperating with investigators.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide
di Giovanni Pastore
Morta dopo endoscopia, la Procura apre un'inchiesta
di Rosario Pasciuto
Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online