Cinema: Ammore e Malavita gets 15 David di Donatello nods

Rome, February 14 - Ammore e Malavita by the Manetti Bros leads the David di Donatello nominations with 15 nods, followed by Ferzan Ozpetek's Napoli Velata with 11. Also in the running are Nico with eight, the same as La Tenerezza and The Place. A Ciambra and Gatta Cenerentola got seven. This year's 62nd edition of the Italian Oscars will take place on March 21. It will be beamed live by State broadcaster RAI.