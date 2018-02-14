I'll be premier if League beats FI-Salvini (2)

Palermo, February 14 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that he will be Italy's next premier if the centre right wins the March 4 general election and his party gets more votes than Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI). "If the centre right wins, and it will win, and the League gets one more vote, the premier candidate is Salvini," he said in Palermo. "If the Sicilians or the Italians prefer (European Parliament President) Antonio Tajani they should vote Forza Italia. "In democracy, the one who gets one vote more between the League and Forza Italia is the one who is right".