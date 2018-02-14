Palermo

I'll be premier if League beats FI-Salvini (2)

Italians will get Tajani if they vote Forza Italia - League head

I'll be premier if League beats FI-Salvini (2)

Palermo, February 14 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that he will be Italy's next premier if the centre right wins the March 4 general election and his party gets more votes than Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI). "If the centre right wins, and it will win, and the League gets one more vote, the premier candidate is Salvini," he said in Palermo. "If the Sicilians or the Italians prefer (European Parliament President) Antonio Tajani they should vote Forza Italia. "In democracy, the one who gets one vote more between the League and Forza Italia is the one who is right".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Morta dopo endoscopia, la Procura apre un'inchiesta

Morta dopo endoscopia, la Procura apre un'inchiesta

di Rosario Pasciuto

Meteo, le previsioni per mercoledì

Meteo, le previsioni per mercoledì

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

di Giuseppe Romeo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33