Berlusconi calls for Marshall Plan for Sicily (2)

Rome, February 14 - Forza Italia (FI) leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi called for a Marshall Plan for Sicily on Wednesday and reiterated his support for a bridge across the Strait of Messina to connect the island with the Italian mainland. "If we don't want the country to stop, we have to take hold of the construction of new equipment," Berlusconi told a meeting of farmers association Coldiretti. "The situation in Sicily is one of agony. It is necessary to take it in hand with enormous decisions by the regional and national governments, stating with the construction of the bridge and a multi-billion Marshall Plan for Sicily".