Two held after man beaten to death near Cagliari

Cagliari, February 14 - Two men have been detained over the homicide of a 56-year-old man who was beaten to death in Capoterra, near Cagliari, on Tuesday. The victim, named as Vincenzo Crisponi, was halted while riding a scooter and brutally punched and kicked, sources said. A number of people are said to have witnessed the attack. The violence was said to have been sparked by Crisponi refusing an offer to buy a joint. The suspects are aged 43 and 41.