Rome

Macerata shooting spree was terrorism - Orlando

Justice minister says assailant was not 'madman'

Rome, February 14 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Wednesday that the recent shooting spree targeting migrants by a far-right extremist in the central city of Macerata must be considered a terrorist attack. "Let's stop talking about the Macerata madman," Orlando told State broadcaster RAI. "When someone shoots people, people of colour, trying to kill them, they are carrying out an act of terrorism".

