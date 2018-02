Fourth person probed over Pamela murder 'cooperating' (2)

Macerata, February 14 - A fourth Nigerian national who is under investigation over the death of Pamela Mastropietro, an 18-year-old whose dismembered body was found in two suitcases near Macerata last month, is "cooperating", sources said. Unlike three other Nigerians probed in relation to the case, initial suspect Innocent Oseghale and two people who were tracked down later, Desmond Lucky and Lucky Awelima, the fourth person is not being held in custody. Lucky and Awelima are said not to be cooperating.