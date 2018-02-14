I was wrong to trust on repayments - Di Maio (2)

Rome
14/02/2018
Rome, February 14 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that it had been mistake to trust all the lawmakers for the anti-establishment group to respect a pledge to pay back part of their salaries. But he said he would remedy the situation and promised that a list of pledge-cheats would be shown "today". "I was wrong to trust the human being," Di Maio said. "But there is time to fix things. These people have been kicked out". The back-payment-pledge furore is embarrassing for the M5S, which prides itself on its "honesty".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide
di Giovanni Pastore
Morta dopo endoscopia, la Procura apre un'inchiesta
di Rosario Pasciuto
Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online