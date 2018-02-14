Soccer: Juve face stiff test after 2-2 Spurs draw

Turin
14/02/2018
Turin, February 14 - Juventus face a stiff challenge to reach the Champions League quarterfinals after drawing the first leg of their last-16 tie against Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 in Turin on Tuesday. Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in the opening nine minutes to put the home side in control. But Harry Kane pulled one back for the visitors and Higuain missed a penalty late in the first half that would have put the Italian champions 3-1 ahead. Instead, Christian Eriksen scored an equaliser for the London side in the second half.
