Rome

Italy's GDP up 1.4% in 2017, highest in 7 years - ISTAT (3)

But economy still has not returned to pre-crisis level

Italy's GDP up 1.4% in 2017, highest in 7 years - ISTAT (3)

Rome, February 14 - Italy's GDP rose by 1.4% in 2017 with respect to the previous year, according to a preliminary unadjusted estimated based on quarterly data released by ISTAT on Wednesday. This is the highest level since the Italian economy grew by 1.7% in 2010. The national statistics agency's calendar-adjusted growth estimate was a rise of 1.5% last year - there were two working days fewer in 2017 than 2016. The government forecast growth of 1.5% for last year. However, Italy's gross domestic product has still not yet recovered to its pre-crisis level, ISTAT said. The agency said the country's GDP for the fourth quarter of 2017 was 5.7% down on the peak reached in the first quarter of 2008. Italy's GDP was up by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the previous three months and by 1.6% with respect to the same period in 2016, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT. The quarter-on-quarter rise was slightly lower than the 0.4% registered in the third quarter, as was the year-on-year figure, which was 1.7% for the July-September period.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Morta dopo endoscopia, la Procura apre un'inchiesta

Morta dopo endoscopia, la Procura apre un'inchiesta

di Rosario Pasciuto

Meteo, le previsioni per mercoledì

Meteo, le previsioni per mercoledì

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

di Giuseppe Romeo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33