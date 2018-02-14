Rome

Italy's GDP up 0.3% in 4th quarter - ISTAT (2)

Year-on-year rise of 1.6%

Italy's GDP up 0.3% in 4th quarter - ISTAT (2)

Rome, February 14 - Italy's GDP was up by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the previous three months and by 1.6% with respect to the same period in 2016, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Wednesday. The quarter-on-quarter rise was slightly lower than the 0.4% registered in the third quarter, as was the year-on-year figure, which was 1.7% for the July-September period. The data is calendar and seasonally adjusted.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Morta dopo endoscopia, la Procura apre un'inchiesta

Morta dopo endoscopia, la Procura apre un'inchiesta

di Rosario Pasciuto

Meteo, le previsioni per mercoledì

Meteo, le previsioni per mercoledì

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

di Giuseppe Romeo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33