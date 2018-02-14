Italy's GDP up 0.3% in 4th quarter - ISTAT (2)

Rome, February 14 - Italy's GDP was up by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the previous three months and by 1.6% with respect to the same period in 2016, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Wednesday. The quarter-on-quarter rise was slightly lower than the 0.4% registered in the third quarter, as was the year-on-year figure, which was 1.7% for the July-September period. The data is calendar and seasonally adjusted.