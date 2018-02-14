Rome

Italy's GDP up 1.4% in 2017 - ISTAT (2)

Calendar adjusted figure 1.5% - preliminary estimate

Italy's GDP up 1.4% in 2017 - ISTAT (2)

Rome, February 14 - Italy's GDP rose by 1.4% in 2017 with respect to the previous year, according to a preliminary unadjusted estimated based on quarterly data released by ISTAT on Wednesday. The national statistics agency's calendar-adjusted growth estimate was a rise of 1.5% - there were two working days fewer in 2017 than 2016. The government forecast growth of 1.5% for last year.

