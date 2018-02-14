Italy's GDP up 1.4% in 2017 - ISTAT (2)

Rome
14/02/2018
Rome, February 14 - Italy's GDP rose by 1.4% in 2017 with respect to the previous year, according to a preliminary unadjusted estimated based on quarterly data released by ISTAT on Wednesday. The national statistics agency's calendar-adjusted growth estimate was a rise of 1.5% - there were two working days fewer in 2017 than 2016. The government forecast growth of 1.5% for last year.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide
di Giovanni Pastore
Morta dopo endoscopia, la Procura apre un'inchiesta
di Rosario Pasciuto
Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online