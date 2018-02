Pregnant woman dies after op in Florence (3)

Florence, February 13 - A pregnant woman died Tuesday after a complicated surgical operation in Florence on Monday, sources said. The 30-year-old, five-month-pregnant woman died in the maternity ward of the Tuscan capital's Careggi Hospital Tuesday morning, sources said. Post-op progress was satisfactory until the woman suffered sudden cardiac arrest, sources said. Doctors tried to save her baby by performing an emergency Caesarian section. Medical sources said it had been impossible. An autopsy has been ordered.