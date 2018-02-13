PyeongChang

Olympics: Pellegrino silver in cross country sprint (3)

Italian second in photofinish

Olympics: Pellegrino silver in cross country sprint (3)

PyeongChang, February 13 - Italy's Federico Pellegrino took the silver medal in the men's cross country sprint event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on Tuesday. The Italian came from behind to pinch silver from Russian Alexander Bolshunov by just two hundredths of a second in a race won by Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo. "I thank the people who believed in me, leaped off sofas, exulted and cheered for me, its'd a great satisfaction," said Pellegrino. "The first of my three cards was a winning one," said the Italian, who has another two chances at gold. "Let's hope to have more fun," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Quattro morti a Rendea, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

Quattro morti a Rende, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

Una messinese in prima fila nell'impegno sociale

Una messinese in prima fila nell'impegno sociale

di Marco Bonardelli

Arrestato corriere della droga incensurato

Corriere reggino trasportava droga oltre lo Stretto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33