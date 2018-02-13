Olympics: Pellegrino silver in cross country sprint (3)

PyeongChang, February 13 - Italy's Federico Pellegrino took the silver medal in the men's cross country sprint event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on Tuesday. The Italian came from behind to pinch silver from Russian Alexander Bolshunov by just two hundredths of a second in a race won by Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo. "I thank the people who believed in me, leaped off sofas, exulted and cheered for me, its'd a great satisfaction," said Pellegrino. "The first of my three cards was a winning one," said the Italian, who has another two chances at gold. "Let's hope to have more fun," he said.