Rome

'New phase' starting in anti-ISIS efforts – Pinotti

'Different but no less challenging', defence minister adds

'New phase' starting in anti-ISIS efforts – Pinotti

Rome, February 13 - A "new phase" is starting in the fight against ISIS, Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said at the sixth ministerial meeting of theUS-led anti-ISIS Coalitionin Rome on Tuesday. "Different, but no less challenging efforts will be required," Pinotti added. "We must focus our attention on the future of the coalition, on its evolution and prospects. The time has come to begin reflecting politically and strategically on the future of our fight against jihadist terrorism, now that Daesh has been eradicated in its territorial dimension but not yet entirely debilitated in its ideology of death and propagandistic influence," the minister continued.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Quattro morti a Rendea, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

Quattro morti a Rende, ipotesi omicidio-suicidio

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

La memoria lunga della ’ndrangheta

Una messinese in prima fila nell'impegno sociale

Una messinese in prima fila nell'impegno sociale

di Marco Bonardelli

Arrestato corriere della droga incensurato

Corriere reggino trasportava droga oltre lo Stretto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33