'New phase' starting in anti-ISIS efforts – Pinotti

Rome, February 13 - A "new phase" is starting in the fight against ISIS, Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said at the sixth ministerial meeting of theUS-led anti-ISIS Coalitionin Rome on Tuesday. "Different, but no less challenging efforts will be required," Pinotti added. "We must focus our attention on the future of the coalition, on its evolution and prospects. The time has come to begin reflecting politically and strategically on the future of our fight against jihadist terrorism, now that Daesh has been eradicated in its territorial dimension but not yet entirely debilitated in its ideology of death and propagandistic influence," the minister continued.