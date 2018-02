Man killed in amusement park near Cagliari

Cagliari, February 13 - A man was beaten to death in an amusement park near Cagliari Tuesday, local sources said. The murder happened at the town of Capoterra, sources said. It occurred at the end of a row between two men, the sources said. A medical team rushed to the scene and tried to revise the man, police said. Nothing could be done for him, medical sources said. Carabinieri have cordoned off the area and an investigation has been opened.