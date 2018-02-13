Risk of supplementary budget - UPB (3)

Rome
13/02/2018
Rome, February 13 - The parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Tuesday there was a risk of Italy having to implement a supplementary budget to stay in line with EU parameters. The UPB said there was a difference between the government's structural adjustment forecasts and the those of the European Commission. This posed the risk of the EC asking for supplementary measures, it said. "The respect for the rules of the preventive branch is again at risk of significant deviation," the UPB said. "As happened last year, within the framework of European surveillance a request for corrective measures could emerge to bring the budget back to a level that is consistent with respecting the rules".
