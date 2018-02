Jovanotti kicks off Lorenzo Live 2018 tour

Milan, February 13 - Italian pop-rock-rap star Jovanotti kicked off his 60-gig Lorenzo Live 2018 tour of Italy and Europe with a scintillating show at Milan's Mediolanum Forum. The gig, the first of two nights in Milan, features animation inspired by Don Quixote. "I got the idea when I found out that Don Quixote was 51, like me," said the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Lorenzo Cherubini.