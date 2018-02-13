Some 9 mn women suffered sexual harassment at work in Italy (2)

Rome, February 13 - ISTAT said in a report on Tuesday that 8.816 million women in Italy have suffered some form of sexual harassment in the workplace in their lifetime. The national statistics agency said this includes physical and verbal harassment, obscene phone calls, indecent exposure and being followed. The report said that harassment frequently takes place via social media. ISTAT said 15.4 of women have suffered harassment over the last three years and 7% in the last year. In findings specific to the workplace, ISTAT found that 1.404 million women have suffered physical harassment or sexual blackmail. This is equal to 2.7% of the female workforce over the last three years, it said. Some 1.73 million women have suffered sexual blackmail to be hired, keep their jobs or gain promotion in the course of their working lives, a percentage of 7.5%, ISTAT said.